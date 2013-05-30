These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- The European Commission has urged the government to
confront a re-emergence of lax lending standards in the banking
system, warning in a new report that it sees fresh signs of bad
practice in some lenders
- The cabinet has signed off on plans to create three new
technological universities as part of a plan for the most
fundamental reform of third level education in the history of
the state
- Former Independent News and Media chief executive
Gavin O'Reilly has been appointed Worldwide CEO of the Agency
Group
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- In an apparent U-turn that will cheer the government,
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said the company did not
receive any special deal from Ireland to pay a flat tax rate of
only 2 percent
- HSBC has settled an Irish legal action taken against it by
an IFSC-based fund that lost 1.1 billion euros in the Bernie
Madoff ponzi scheme
- The investigation into the collapse of Anglo Irish Bank is
substantially complete the director of corporate enforcement has
said
.