These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- U.S. medical products group Boston Scientific paid $60 million in corporation tax on Irish profits of $1.4 billion in 2011 -- an effective tax rate of 4 percent -- according to research carried out by the Irish Times

- Only half of Fianna Fail members of parliament are likely to vote with their leader in support of the government's abortion legislation after his failure to bring the parliamentary party with him on the question

- The board of the National Asset Management Agency is considering setting up an incentive scheme for employees to stem the haemorrhage of skills to the private sector as the government prepares to impose pay cuts of about 10 percent on the agency's employees as part of a new public sector pay deal

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The co-founder of Apple believes its use of Ireland to avoid paying billions of dollars in taxes was unethical, and the scandal has damaged the company's reputation

- Enterprise Minister Richard Bruton has said Apple and Google have received an aggregate 25 million euros in grant assistance from the IDA investment agency since the two firms established in Ireland

- Ryanair could spend more than two years dragging out appeals to delay an order by the UK's competition commission to sell its shares in Aer Lingus

