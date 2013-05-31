These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- U.S. medical products group Boston Scientific paid
$60 million in corporation tax on Irish profits of $1.4 billion
in 2011 -- an effective tax rate of 4 percent -- according to
research carried out by the Irish Times
- Only half of Fianna Fail members of parliament are likely
to vote with their leader in support of the government's
abortion legislation after his failure to bring the
parliamentary party with him on the question
- The board of the National Asset Management Agency is
considering setting up an incentive scheme for employees to stem
the haemorrhage of skills to the private sector as the
government prepares to impose pay cuts of about 10 percent on
the agency's employees as part of a new public sector pay deal
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The co-founder of Apple believes its use of
Ireland to avoid paying billions of dollars in taxes was
unethical, and the scandal has damaged the company's reputation
- Enterprise Minister Richard Bruton has said Apple and
Google have received an aggregate 25 million euros in
grant assistance from the IDA investment agency since the two
firms established in Ireland
- Ryanair could spend more than two years dragging
out appeals to delay an order by the UK's competition commission
to sell its shares in Aer Lingus
