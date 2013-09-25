These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- The minister for education has warned teachers who are
members of the ASTI trade union that they will lose protection
against compulsory redundancies on foot of their decision to
reject the Haddington Road agreement on pay and pensions
- Global anti-poverty campaigner and U2 frontman Bono
defended Ireland's tax system and Google's use of Irish
companies to reduce its tax bill, saying the country was "very
pleased to compete on that front"
- The National Asset Management Agency is planning to sell
two loan portfolios in the coming weeks for an estimated 350
million-400 million euros
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The governor of the Central Bank faces a public grilling
today after his controversial decision to drop the investigation
into the contents of the Anglo tapes
- Finance Minister Michael Noonan has indicated to coalition
partner Labour that any leeway in the budget on the spending
side will have to be matched on the tax side to maintain a ratio
of spending cuts to tax increases of 2-1.
- A substantial drop in burglaries has helped push the
overall nationwide crime rate down by 8 percent over the past
year
IRISH EXAMINER
- Farmers are overwhelmingly optimistic about the future and
weathering the storm of the recession better than the rest of
the population a new survey shows
.