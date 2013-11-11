These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) has slashed
the prices of paintings seized from "Celtic Tiger" financier
Derek Quinlan in a second attempt to sell them at auction in
London.
- Irish financial software group Sentenial will be worth
more than 100 million euros in the coming years given the scope
of the opportunity available to the business, claims its founder
and majority shareholder.
- Ryanair has secured another apology from a person
who made an anonymous posting on a website about the airline.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams ignored the mounting
pressure on him over the murder of Jean McConville as he called
yesterday for an international process to deal with the past in
Northern Ireland.
- There was a jump in the number of jobs available in
Ireland for professionals last month, but the number seeking new
roles fell, according to a new survey.
- A clean exit from the bailout will make the country more
attractive to foreign investment, Junior Finance Minister Brian
Hayes says.
IRISH EXAMINER
- Permanent tsb could gain control of the troubled
Newbridge Credit Union as early as this evening, once necessary
approval is granted by the High Court.
