These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) has slashed the prices of paintings seized from "Celtic Tiger" financier Derek Quinlan in a second attempt to sell them at auction in London.

- Irish financial software group Sentenial will be worth more than 100 million euros in the coming years given the scope of the opportunity available to the business, claims its founder and majority shareholder.

- Ryanair has secured another apology from a person who made an anonymous posting on a website about the airline.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams ignored the mounting pressure on him over the murder of Jean McConville as he called yesterday for an international process to deal with the past in Northern Ireland.

- There was a jump in the number of jobs available in Ireland for professionals last month, but the number seeking new roles fell, according to a new survey.

- A clean exit from the bailout will make the country more attractive to foreign investment, Junior Finance Minister Brian Hayes says.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Permanent tsb could gain control of the troubled Newbridge Credit Union as early as this evening, once necessary approval is granted by the High Court.

