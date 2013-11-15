These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- The government is making plans to press ahead quickly with
a swathe of unfinished troika reforms, including a long-delayed
overhaul of the legal profession and preparations to charge
domestic users for water in 2015
- Former Anglo Irish Bank executive Tiarnan O'Mahoney has
appeared at the Dublin District Court ton four charges related
to alleged tax offences
- Proposed tighter EU regulations of the medical device
manufacturing sector could threaten thousands of jobs in
Ireland, the head of one of the country's biggest medical device
companies warned
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Ryanair is to unveil new flexible fares that will
allow business passengers to alter flight times and dates as
part of their ticket price
- Small businesses are to get access to loans from Germany
at half the rate of interest being charged in Ireland under a
plan approved by Angela Merkel
- Ireland will still be subject to "intensive surveillance"
twice a year from the troika even though we are leaving the
bailout without a credit line in place
IRISH EXAMINER
- Six of the country's leading economists have strongly
criticized the government's decision to exit the bailout without
a credit line, saying bumpy economic conditions could force
Ireland to seek one later under harsher terms
