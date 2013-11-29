These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- Plans to introduce compulsory collective bargaining for
all companies in the State will be announced tonight by deputy
prime minister Eamon Gilmore at the opening of the Labour Party
national conference in Killarney.
- Lufthansa Technik is in early discussions with US aviation
specialist Cloud Investment Partners about a possible takeover
of its Dublin aircraft maintenance facility, which is threatened
with closure.
- A group of unions representing workers at electricity
utility ESB has said its position and that of the company's
management are "very far apart" after talks aimed at averting
threatened strike action ended last night.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- An Irish soldier received minor injuries in Syria
yesterday after a defence forces patrol was ambushed in the
increasingly tense Golan Heights.
- There has been an 18pc fall in the number of insolvent
firms so far this year, new research shows.
- Healthcare giant MSD Merck confirmed it is
shutting its Swords plant, which employs 570 people
IRISH EXAMINER
- The board of the Central Remedial Clinic is facing calls
to resign after the disability organisation admitted to using
money donated by the public to top up the salaries of some of
its highest earners
