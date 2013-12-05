These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The head of the euro zone's rescue fund, Klaus Regling, says Ireland was "right" to exit its EU-IMF bailout programme without a precautionary credit line

- Facebook Ireland, the Dublin based company that forms a key part of its global corporate structure, grew its turnover by 737 million euros last year to 1.78 billion, but only generated an Irish corporation tax change of 1.9 million euros

- Police Commissioner Martin Callinan has disputed a parliamentary tribunal's assertion that a culture of prizing loyalty over honesty prevails in the force to this day.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams came under intense pressure to apologise last night after he claimed that two Northern Ireland police officers had themselves to blame for their savage 1989 murders at the hands of the IRA

- High childcare costs are putting a quarter of parents off returning to the workplace, with most low-income families finding them impossible to pay

- Irish investment agency the IDA has admitted Ireland's pharmaceutical industry is facing "turmoil" as cuts at Pfizer add to mounting jobs losses across the sector

IRISH EXAMINER

- Despite recent economic turmoil, Ireland has been named as the world's "Best Country for Business" by Forbes magazine

- The state could face civil lawsuits from the families of the two murdered RUC officers following the damning Smithwick Report, which found Irish police colluded with the IRA in their brutal killings

