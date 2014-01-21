These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Minister of State for Finance Brian Hayes has indicated that Irish small and medium-sized enterprises should be able to tap over 100 million euros in credit from Germany's state-owned KfW bank by the middle of the year.

- Irish consumers' disposable income climbed by almost 50 euros in December when compared with 12 months earlier, the latest income-tracking survey from the Irish League of Credit Unions has indicated.

- Denis O'Brien will launch a "massive push" this year to expand his global telecoms business Digicel into next-generation mobile and fixed line services.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Hundreds of thousands of shareholders in Vodafone, who originally invested in the public flotation of Telecom Eireann 15 years ago, will avoid a tax bill when they share a windfall of at least 27.5 million euros.

- The Irish Stock Exchange said it will create a dedicated exchange for aviation-related debt as airlines and lessors increasingly look beyond banks for funding. Ireland is one of the world's biggest hubs when it comes to aircraft leasing.

- A new survey shows that households are racking up close to 500 euros a month on their credit cards in a bid to run their homes and one-third of adults are using credit cards to pay bills.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .