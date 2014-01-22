These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore has linked the government's decision to reopen the Embassy to the Holy See to the arrival of Pope Francis.

- Dermot Desmond, the billionaire financier and Independent News & Media shareholder, is due to give evidence in the coming weeks as part of an increasingly bitter federal lawsuit he has taken against a commercial rival in the US over allegations of racketeering, extortion, harassment and defamation.

- American fast food chain Subway has announced plans to increase its number of stores in Ireland by more than 180 over the next six years to about 300, which it says will create 1,800 new jobs.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The controversy surrounding spending at Irish Water deepened after it emerged that the Government went over budget by almost 60 percent with a 16 million euro spend on planning the new semi-state body.

- Investors are betting that Irish food group Greencore can shrug off crimped consumer spending in the UK this year as ratings agency Moody's predicts a squeeze on retailers' sales and margins.

- The creditors of liquidated stockbroking firm Bloxham could get 40 cent in the euro of what they are owed - rather than 10 cent - if a company liquidator wins his legal challenge to an Irish Stock Exchange decision to revoke its membership, the High Court heard.

