These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- A senior IMF official has said the fund favoured a bail-in
of senior bondholders during the Irish bailout, but the position
was not supported by its EU partners.
- Mike Ashley, the billionaire owner of Newcastle United
football club, flew into Dublin over the weekend as part of a
last- ditch bid to prevent the proposed sale of the Elverys
Sports retail chain to its management and other investors.
- Profits at international financial services firms grew in
2013 for the first time in six years, according to figures
obtained from the Revenue Commissioners.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Ulster Bank could cut as many as a thousand jobs from next
month once its parent company has completed a review of its
business.
- Ireland needs to at least treble its investment in
research and development to compete in the world technology
market war, former Intel chief executive Craig Barrett has
warned.
- Billionaire investor Dermot Desmond has pulled off one of
his most stunning stock market coups netting almost 180 million
euros from the sale of his stake in listed online payments and
money transfer group Optimal Payments.
IRISH EXAMINER
- Young people are risking their lives by taking part in a
social media drinking game linked to two deaths over the
weekend. The game "neknomination", a global phenomenon, is
played on social media outlets such as Facebook and Twitter
- Bonus payments may be needed to retain key personel at
NAMA according to the state-run property agency's chairman Frank
Daly
