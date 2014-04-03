These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The tax structures used by some of Ireland's largest multinational employers are likely to be brought to an end, a leading figure from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has said.

- A culture existed within the Northern Ireland Office whereby republican paramilitaries were not to be prosecuted, a former senior police officer has claimed.

- The owners of Dublin-based aircraft leasing company Avolon are considering a partial sale or stock market flotation of the business, The Irish Times has learned.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- A debt-forgiveness scheme for small and medium enterprises battered by the crash is among proposals to be examined by a high-level working group being set up by the government, according to sources close to the process

- Ryanair has been forced to issue proceedings in the US in an effort to track down the German owner of a website that was successfully sued by the airline last year for suggesting that flying with the carrier was unsafe.

- Justice Minister Alan Shatter survived his second vote of confidence since coming to office following one of the most bitter and personalised debates in parliament for months

IRISH EXAMINER

- Thousands of middle-income families without health insurance cover could be hit with an extra 3000 euros average annual bill as part of the government's plan to create a single-tier, equal access health service

