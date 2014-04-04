These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- Fine Gael has suffered a significant drop in support and
Fianna Fail has recovered ground, according to the latest Irish
Times /Ipsos MRBI poll.
- Employment in Dublin's International Financial Services
Centre (IFSC) increased by 6.7 percent to 35,698 in 2012,
according to a new study published by Financial Services
Ireland, an arm of employers group Ibec.
- Dr Michael Smurfit, the former chief executive of the
Jefferson Smurfit Group, has said he believes the Irish economy
is recovering and that Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has
"proven his mettle".
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Retaining its near 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus
is "not material" to Ryanair's future, Ryanair chairman
David Bonderman told the Irish Independent.
- 350 of the world's richest investors will descend on
Dublin next month. They're taking part in the largest "angel
investor" event in Europe, which has been confirmed for Dublin
on May 19 and 20.
- The cost of credit is crippling Ireland's competitiveness,
according to research released this week. Irish companies pay
around 31 percent more in interest on bank loans of up to 1
million euros, the National Competitiveness Council found, and
27 percent more for loans higher than that.
