These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government was accused of scaremongering after Minister for Finance Michael Noonan warned that a referendum on tougher rules for euro zone countries would inevitably turn into a vote on whether Ireland should remain in the euro.

- More than five million euros was paid into a controversial bank account used to finance foreign trips for public officials and trade union figures, according to a report published today.

- Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly has plans to build a 22,000 sq m facility at its Co. Cork plant.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The government will chase down homeowners who try to escape the new 100 euros household charge by tracking information from the taxman and the ESB.

- NAMA is hiring up to 10 private investigators to do a worldwide trawl for secret cash deposits and hidden properties owned by the country's top developers.

- Guinness maker Diageo is ready to apply for planning permission for a 100 million euro makeover of its iconic James's Gate Brewery.

IRISH EXAMINER

- A number of TDs (MPs) have vowed not to pay the 100 euros household charge and will today urge the public to follow suit and resist the controversial tax.

- Calls to vital support group the Samaritans have reached record levels, with the group's life-saving helpline receiving calls every two minutes this year.

