These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Ireland's NAMA has settled a legal dispute with property
developer David Daly, removing an obstacle to the sale of a
property on London's Bond Street for a reported 350 million
euros to LVMH's Bernard Arnault.
- A federal judge has ordered Boston College to let him
review the contents of an oral history proeject involving former
IRA members so he can decide whether the American government can
turn the records over to British authorities investigating the
1972 murder of Belfast mother of 10 Jean McConville.
- Multinational engineering group Balfour Beatty
and local player CLG developments are poised to take up a 500
million euro ($650 million) contract with the state gas utility
Bord Gais in the new year.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Deputy Prime Minister Eamon Gilmore on Monday backed off
tying a deal on the country's crippling debt to a referendum on
tough new budgetary rules, saying the two events needed to be
kept separate
- U.S. R&B star Akon is being sued by an Irishman who claims
he was injured when the singer jumped from the stage during a
concert in Dublin and collided with him
- Nearly two out of five small firms are waiting more than
three months to be paid by customers, a new survey has found
IRISH EXAMINER
- Nearly 7,000 people have been jailed for failing to pay
fines up to the end of November, the highest number in recent
years
Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters
Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times.
For details of the product please call your local help desk
.