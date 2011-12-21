These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The new 100 euro ($130) per year household charge is likely to be replaced in a little more than a year by a graduated property tax

- State-owned Irish Bank Resolution Corporation will immediately seek to have Sean Quinn, Ireland's former richest man, declared a bankrupt in the Republic if the High Court in Belfast annuls his Northern Ireland bankruptcy

- Business activity slipped in the final quarter of the year, according to a business sentiment survey by KBC bank and Chartered Accountants Ireland

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Leading lawyer Padraig O'Riordain, who helped negotiate Ireland's bailout terms, has been approved by the Cabinet as the new chairman of the Dublin Airport Authority.

- The government has promised to implement fresh measures to open the banking sector up to new entrants, including getting bailed-out banks to offer services to newcomers as a trade-off for the massive state aid they have gotten

IRISH EXAMINER

- Workers at the EBS building society have warned of a potential escalation of their industrial action to extend to their parent bank, AIB, in a row over the non-payment of Christmas bonuses.

