THE IRISH TIMES
- Ireland has lost its appeal as a haven for asylum seekers,
with a fall of one-third in the numbers coming here to seek
protection last year.
- Dublin city centre will be predominantly for pedestrians,
cyclists and those using public transport, with through-traffic
discouraged, according to a new strategy developed by city
planners.
- Irish biopharmaceutical firm Amarin has estimated
that the U.S. market potential for its heart disease drug is in
excess of $1 billion a year, with 100 million people worldwide
meeting the requirements for treatment by the drug.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Around 850,000 people face a stiff new increase in their
health insurance after the government surprisingly raised the
levy on all policies by 40 percent.
- Near-record hurricane winds were recorded off the north
coast yesterday as repair crews battled to reconnect more than
15,000 cut-off homes.
- A record number of whales and dolphins have been washed up
on the Irish coastline over the past year.
IRISH EXAMINER
- The 500,000 tonnes of toxic waste dumped in Cork harbour
may never be removed from Haulbowline Island - and instead could
be just taped up with an environmental seal, according to Marine
Minister Simon Coveney.
- The state should cover the cost of any future drop in the
value of new properties being purchased, a leading economist has
said.
