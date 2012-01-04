These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Ireland has lost its appeal as a haven for asylum seekers, with a fall of one-third in the numbers coming here to seek protection last year.

- Dublin city centre will be predominantly for pedestrians, cyclists and those using public transport, with through-traffic discouraged, according to a new strategy developed by city planners.

- Irish biopharmaceutical firm Amarin has estimated that the U.S. market potential for its heart disease drug is in excess of $1 billion a year, with 100 million people worldwide meeting the requirements for treatment by the drug.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Around 850,000 people face a stiff new increase in their health insurance after the government surprisingly raised the levy on all policies by 40 percent.

- Near-record hurricane winds were recorded off the north coast yesterday as repair crews battled to reconnect more than 15,000 cut-off homes.

- A record number of whales and dolphins have been washed up on the Irish coastline over the past year.

IRISH EXAMINER

- The 500,000 tonnes of toxic waste dumped in Cork harbour may never be removed from Haulbowline Island - and instead could be just taped up with an environmental seal, according to Marine Minister Simon Coveney.

- The state should cover the cost of any future drop in the value of new properties being purchased, a leading economist has said.

