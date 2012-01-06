These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- The central bank has warned the chief executives of Bank
of Ireland, Irish Life & Permanent and EBS
Building Society that they may be investigated as part of the
regulator's new fitness and probity rules.
- Irish students should switch their focus from traditional
careers such as medicine, law and teaching, to emerging
industries such as technology and bio-science, which offer
better job opportunities, the head of IDA Ireland has said.
- At least 5,500 km of lead-pipe water supplies will have to
be removed by next year at a cost in the region of 500 million
euros due to health concerns.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- A tax clampdown will cut the pension income of more than
115,000 retired people by up to 8,800 euros a year.
- EU officials will have to work permanently with national
governments on economic policy, the Irish woman who heads up the
EU Commission said yesterday.
- Axa has taken the unprecedented step of quitting
the Irish Insurance Federation causing ructions for its industry
peers who will be left footing Axa's share of the lobby group's
bill.
IRISH EXAMINER
- Tougher drink driving laws are leading to more suicides
among older men who are already suffering isolation in rural
areas, a coroner has claimed.
- Red-faced ministers were forced to promise worried
householders their private data would be safe after the
controversial homes tax got off to an embarrassing beginning.
Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters
Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times.
For details of the product please call your local help desk
.