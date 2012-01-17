These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Hearings to decide whether Sean Quinn's family follows him
into bankruptcy are to open in the High Court in two weeks' time
- The state's 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus is
included in the list of state assets recommended for sale as
part of the bailout agreed with the EU-IMF troika. Other assets
include Dublin Port and parts of Bord Gais and Coillte.
- Adoptions between Vietnam and Ireland are set to resume
over the coming months after the two governments reached
agreement on key issues aimed at ensuring the rights of children
are protected
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The central bank will have to take control of several more
credit unions this year as huge numbers of borrowers are unable
to repay their loans
- NAMA has begun to gear up to sell entire loan books of
property with the appointment of a panel of 16 advisers.
- The "weakened" economic environment will trigger an extra
400 million euros ($507 million) of loan losses at Bank of
Ireland over the three years to the end of 2013, Davy
stockbrokers said.
