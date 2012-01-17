These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Hearings to decide whether Sean Quinn's family follows him into bankruptcy are to open in the High Court in two weeks' time

- The state's 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus is included in the list of state assets recommended for sale as part of the bailout agreed with the EU-IMF troika. Other assets include Dublin Port and parts of Bord Gais and Coillte.

- Adoptions between Vietnam and Ireland are set to resume over the coming months after the two governments reached agreement on key issues aimed at ensuring the rights of children are protected

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The central bank will have to take control of several more credit unions this year as huge numbers of borrowers are unable to repay their loans

- NAMA has begun to gear up to sell entire loan books of property with the appointment of a panel of 16 advisers.

- The "weakened" economic environment will trigger an extra 400 million euros ($507 million) of loan losses at Bank of Ireland over the three years to the end of 2013, Davy stockbrokers said.

