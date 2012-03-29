These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- A nephew of bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn has denied being the "mastermind" of a strategy to put multimillion-euro assets of the Quinn family beyond the reach of Anglo Irish Bank, but agreed steps take were "wrong and unethical"

-Former state telecoms firm eircom is expected to petition the High Court on Thursday to enter examinership to give effect to a consensual restructuring of its debt load

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Allied Irish Banks, Ulster Bank, EBS and KBC have asked the Central Bank to allow them to give homeowners in negative equity fresh loans to buy new homes

-Irish Life has reignited plans to enter the health insurance market and is considering a joint effort with former Vivas boss Oliver Tattan

- The wind-down of the former Anglo Irish Bank is likely to be extended to "more than 20 years" as a result of plans to move 30 billion euros of tracker mortgages from AIB and permanent tsb into the collapsed institution

IRISH EXAMINER

- Two thirds of Irish households have yet to register for a new controversial 100 euro household charge just days ahead of the deadline

