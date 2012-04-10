These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Minister for jobs Richard Bruton privately warned earlier
this year that tax breaks aimed at luring multinational
executives to Ireland were not generous enough
- Burglaries increased by as much as 40 percent in some
parts of Ireland last year
- A report commissioned by the Broadcasting Authority of
Ireland into an investigative report on state broadcaster RTE
that libelled a Catholic priest has heavily criticized the
standards of journalism involved in the broadcast
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- A price war has broken out amongst local pharmacies
sparked by competition from supermarket giant Tesco
- A group representing more than 800 priests has branded the
silencing by the Vatican of a Redemptorist cleric over his
liberal views as "unwise"
- Smoking in a car when children are present may be banned
if the government adopts new legislation
IRISH EXAMINER
- Removing Catholic Communion and Confirmation preparation
from the school day and changes to laws that allow schools
restrict places to children of their own faith have been
recommended in a blue-print for the primary education system
- Former Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern is no longer
listed among the world leaders at a British agency specialising
in public speakers. His listing was taken down in the last week
in the wake of findings by a tribunal that said he failed to
give a truthful account about the source of substantial sums of
money he received.
