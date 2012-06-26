These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- Divisions have surfaced between the government parties
over the Croke Park public sector pay agreement after deputy
prime minister Eamon Gilmore of Labour rejected demands from two
Fine Gael ministers that key elements of the agreement be
scrapped
- Businessman Denis O'Brien has brought a court action aimed
at preventing BT Communications Ireland Ltd exiting a 25-year
lease on a property at Dublin's Grand Canal Quay
- Irish trade is predicted to grow 125 percent by 2026,
faster than the projected growth of global trade of 98 percent,
according to forecasts by international bank group HSBC
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The law should be changed to ensure that workers who have
paid into a pension for 30 years do not end up with nothing when
company schemes are wound up, employers' body IBEC said
- State bad loan agency NAMA has decided for the first time
to demolish a derelict apartment block it owns
- One in three rivers and more than one half of all lakes in
Ireland are polluted, according to a report by the Environmental
Protection Agency
IRISH EXAMINER
- The Central Bank has ordered all banks to review their
contingency plans and payment systems as the crisis at Ulster
Bank continues into its seventh day
.