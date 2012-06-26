These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Divisions have surfaced between the government parties over the Croke Park public sector pay agreement after deputy prime minister Eamon Gilmore of Labour rejected demands from two Fine Gael ministers that key elements of the agreement be scrapped

- Businessman Denis O'Brien has brought a court action aimed at preventing BT Communications Ireland Ltd exiting a 25-year lease on a property at Dublin's Grand Canal Quay

- Irish trade is predicted to grow 125 percent by 2026, faster than the projected growth of global trade of 98 percent, according to forecasts by international bank group HSBC

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The law should be changed to ensure that workers who have paid into a pension for 30 years do not end up with nothing when company schemes are wound up, employers' body IBEC said

- State bad loan agency NAMA has decided for the first time to demolish a derelict apartment block it owns

- One in three rivers and more than one half of all lakes in Ireland are polluted, according to a report by the Environmental Protection Agency

IRISH EXAMINER

- The Central Bank has ordered all banks to review their contingency plans and payment systems as the crisis at Ulster Bank continues into its seventh day

