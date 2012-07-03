These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- The European Central Bank pushed for a specific pledge to
review the Irish bank bailout during last week's EU summit, a
European diplomat said
- International Airlines Group chief executive
Willie Walsh said he is not interested in acquiring Aer Lingus
or the government's 25 percent stake, but said there
was "some merit" to Ryanair's argument that it should be
allowed to acquire Aer Lingus
- The proposed register of residential property sale prices
should be extended to cover commercial properties, the chairman
of the National Asset Management Agency Frank Daly said
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Royal Bank of Scotland group chief executive
Stephen Hester was told in blunt terms by regulators in Dublin
on Tuesday to get its massive IT blunder sorted out quickly
- The National Asset Management Agency will probably extend
a controversial scheme to sell properties together with a
taxpayer-funded guarantee that protects the buyer against price
falls, NAMA Chairman Frank Daly said.
- Thousands of people can expect refunds on payment
protection insurance after the Central Bank told seven firms,
mainly banks, to conduct a trawl through their books to week out
mis-sold policies
IRISH EXAMINER
- A battle for customers is looming in the private health
insurance market following the arrival of a fourth insurance
provider
- A site bought by Ireland's Industrial Development
Authority for 36 million euros ($45 million) at the height of
the boom is to be leased out to graze sheep at a rent of less
than 17,000 euros per year.
