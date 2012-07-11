These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Prime Minister Enda Kenny has expressed full confidence in Health Minister James Reilly despite being left in the dark about the minister's appearance on a list of debt defaulters

- Orange Order and loyalist representatives were last night planning to mount a judicial review on Wednesday to compel the Parades Commission to change a ruling that a controversial parade must pass a flashpoint area by 4pm on Thursday July 12

- The government has undertaken not to ratify the European Stability Mechanism treaty pending the appeal by Independent TD Thomas Pringle against the High Court's rejection of his claims the treaty breaches the Irish constitution and EU law

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Thousands of customers of the Royal Bank of Scotland's Irish unit Ulster Bank are in line for refunds and compensation totalling millions of euros for a large range of missed payments, charges and other losses

- Euro zone finance ministers have set next October as the target date for taking a decision on the restructuring of Ireland's bank debt

- State-owned Allied Irish Banks has been offered as little as 50 cents in the euro for 500 million euros of UK loans it is trying to sell to meet Central Bank-imposed deleveraging deadlines

IRISH EXAMINER

- The founder of Irish charity Goal, John O'Shea, has blocked a bid to suspend him, denying claims of bullying and alleging there was a "concerted action" to remove him from his post

