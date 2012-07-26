These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Management in Ireland's health service has proposed that staff work an additional two hours per week for the next two to three years in an effort to tackle a potential 500 million euro ($606 million) deficit in the health service this year

- Policyholders are likely to continue paying more for home, motor and commercial insurance for longer than expected as the bill resulting from problems at the former Quinn Insurance company tops 1 billion euros

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- A High Court Judge has lambasted Sean Quinn and his family for the "dishonesty and deviousness" with which they operated a scheme to squirrel away assets and "feather their own nest"

- Ryanair could have to pay the exchequer as much as 10 million euros after the European Commission ruled the airline - as well as Aer Lingus and Aer Arann - unjustly benefited from a two-tier travel tax introduced by the government in 2009

IRISH EXAMINER

- Irish fighter Joe Ward last night launched a sensational bid to secure a spot at the Olympic Games

