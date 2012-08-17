These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Galway-based financial payments group Fintrax Group Holdings has been sold for 170 million euros to the company's management team and Exponent Private Equity

- State-controlled Allied Irish Banks has agreed to transfer loans with a face value of 1.1 billion euros earmarked for disposal under its deleveraging programme to the bank's staff pension fund to plug the deficit in the scheme and fund the bank's early retirement programme

- Ryanair has denied passengers are being put at risk after three of its pilots issued separate Mayday calls in Spain last month due to dwindling fuel supplies

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Thousands of people with large savings or second homes could be hit under proposals to change how student grants are means tested

- Intel has been granted planning permission for a major expansion of its facility in Co. Kildare

- Ryanair has told the European Commission that it will ditch a number of Aer Lingus routes it would control if it is allowed to take over the carrier, reports suggest

IRISH EXAMINER

- Street lights may have to be switched off and parks closed as "extreme measures" are taken by local authorities to balance budgets because of the non-payment of the household charge

