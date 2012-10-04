These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Minister for Health James Reilly remained under pressure last night after a day of further controversy and calls for his resignation by two Labour MEPs

- Wind energy group Gaelectric is raising 60 million euros from capital markets to fund a series of proposed developments in Ireland

- European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barrosso urged chief EU leaders not to renege on their pledge to break the link between bank and sovereign debt after talks with Prime Minister Enda Kenny

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- U.S. multinational investment in Ireland last year was the second highest on record at $30.5 billion, according to a report commissioned by the American Chamber of Commerce

- Allied Irish Banks is ready to sell a 650 million euro Irish property loan portfolio to U.S. private equity bidder Lone Star at a discount of around 60 percent

- Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said in an interview that he would offer 99 euro fares to the United States if he succeeded in his long-running attempt to take over Irish rival Aer Lingus

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .