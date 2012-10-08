DUBLIN Oct 8 These are some of the leading
THE IRISH TIMES
- The Central Bank has named six of the seven lenders
ordered to review whether they had mis-sold payment protection
insurance with loans or credit cards and has warned that lenders
face enforcement action over any mis-selling
- More could be done by banks to help small and medium-sized
enterprises and farmers to access finance, John Trethowan of the
Credit Review Office has said
- Bishop of Clonfert John Kirby has been aware since the
mid-1990s that a priest he moved following allegations of child
sex abuse continued to abuse children in his new parish,
contrary to statements by the bishop last month
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Fine Gael faces a backbench revolt over middle-class
families taking the brunt of child benefit cuts
- The new employer of the most senior official yet to leave
the National Asset Management Agency has acquired property loans
from the state agency
- The Credit Review Office upheld two thirds of complaints
against Allied Irish Banks and Bank of Ireland
brought by small firms turned down for loans in the past three
months and the state agency thinks credit markets are getting
worse, according to its latest quarterly report
IRISH EXAMINER
- Government departments repeatedly lobbied against
proposals to end sport sponsorship by the drinks industry,
internal memos show
- The controversial practice of dumping prized fish
overboard because of EU quotas will be phased out from 2015, the
marine minister has said
