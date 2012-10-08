DUBLIN Oct 8 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The Central Bank has named six of the seven lenders ordered to review whether they had mis-sold payment protection insurance with loans or credit cards and has warned that lenders face enforcement action over any mis-selling

- More could be done by banks to help small and medium-sized enterprises and farmers to access finance, John Trethowan of the Credit Review Office has said

- Bishop of Clonfert John Kirby has been aware since the mid-1990s that a priest he moved following allegations of child sex abuse continued to abuse children in his new parish, contrary to statements by the bishop last month

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Fine Gael faces a backbench revolt over middle-class families taking the brunt of child benefit cuts

- The new employer of the most senior official yet to leave the National Asset Management Agency has acquired property loans from the state agency

- The Credit Review Office upheld two thirds of complaints against Allied Irish Banks and Bank of Ireland brought by small firms turned down for loans in the past three months and the state agency thinks credit markets are getting worse, according to its latest quarterly report

IRISH EXAMINER

- Government departments repeatedly lobbied against proposals to end sport sponsorship by the drinks industry, internal memos show

- The controversial practice of dumping prized fish overboard because of EU quotas will be phased out from 2015, the marine minister has said

