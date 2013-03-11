These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

- Mortgage lenders will run the risk of financial sanctions if they fail to meet government targets in a new plan to overcome the personal debt crisis

- Minister for Jobs Richard Bruton will meet senior figures from the Obama administration on Monday in Washington to discuss the new EU-US Free Trade Agreement as part of the Irish presidency of the EU council

- Less than half of primary school teachers teach religion willingly in schools across the state, a new survey has found

- Police plan to seek a high court injunction to stop the government from slashing their pay and conditions

- The government is being advised by investors and the bailout team that it won't need an IMF safety net when it exists the programme next year

- Budapest International Airport has initiated legal action against Ryanair, the Irish Independent has learned. It wants the court to order the repayment of an alleged debt owed by the airline.

- The government has agreed strict quarterly targets for banks to restructure distressed mortgages ahead of an expected wave of repossessions

