These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

-The first national index showing the amount of rent being paid for private living accommodation across the State has shown apartment rents in Dublin fell 3.9 percent in the first quarter of 2013.

-Banks, credit unions and credit card groups have agreed to operate a pilot scheme that will provide relief to people in loan arrears with multiple lenders.

-Glanbia has gained a significant foothold in the fast-growing China dairy market with the signing of a co-operation deal with one of China's biggest food companies, the government-owned Bright Foods.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

-Lawyers for insurance company Irish Life have written to a United States bankruptcy court pointing out that the company has not been listed among bust developer Sean Dunne's creditors.

-Nurses are insisting they have the "appetite" for industrial action, but have not spelled out what kind of protest they will mount if the government follows through on threatened pay cuts.

-Eircom is likely to pay a borrowing rate of 9.5 percent to return to the bond markets, the Irish Independent has learned. The planned 310 million euros ($408 million) deal is scheduled to close today, according to sources involved.

IRISH EXAMINER

-The country's 11,300 frontline gardai may resign in a mass protest, if the government ploughs ahead with its plan to impose further pay cuts on members.

-The government has formally begun the process of selling the operating rights to the National Lottery, in a move which could recover 600 million euros for the State and finance the new National Children's Hospital.

