These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

-Economic growth is likely to reach 1.8 percent this year, a forecast which is more optimistic than EU and government predictions, but the expansion is unlikely to tempt consumers to begin spending again and will have little initial impact on unemployment, according to a report from the independent Economic and Social Research Institute.

-The government's proposals to legislate for terminations would give some unborn children less protection than is guaranteed under liberal abortion laws in other countries, the Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin has said.

-Ireland may have over-corrected how it regulates banks and financial services firms and should be "very careful" with further regulations to avoid losing business overseas, one of five commissioners at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the country's markets regulator, has warned.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

-New laws are being rushed in ahead of the G8 summit to allow gardai to order telecom companies to shut off signals to prevent terrorists using mobile phones to detonate bombs.

-AIB looks set to return to the markets after filing updated bond prospectus documents with authorities in the Central Bank and with the Companies Office over the past weeks.

-Ryanair is weighing options for on-board passenger wi-fi, with firms including U.S.-based LiveTV having pitched solutions to the carrier, the Irish Independent has learned.

