These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
-Economic growth is likely to reach 1.8 percent this year, a
forecast which is more optimistic than EU and government
predictions, but the expansion is unlikely to tempt consumers to
begin spending again and will have little initial impact on
unemployment, according to a report from the independent
Economic and Social Research Institute.
-The government's proposals to legislate for terminations
would give some unborn children less protection than is
guaranteed under liberal abortion laws in other countries, the
Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin has said.
-Ireland may have over-corrected how it regulates banks and
financial services firms and should be "very careful" with
further regulations to avoid losing business overseas, one of
five commissioners at the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the country's markets regulator, has warned.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
-New laws are being rushed in ahead of the G8 summit to
allow gardai to order telecom companies to shut off signals to
prevent terrorists using mobile phones to detonate bombs.
-AIB looks set to return to the markets after
filing updated bond prospectus documents with authorities in the
Central Bank and with the Companies Office over the past weeks.
-Ryanair is weighing options for on-board passenger
wi-fi, with firms including U.S.-based LiveTV having pitched
solutions to the carrier, the Irish Independent has learned.
Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters
Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times.
For details of the product please call your local help desk
.