These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Apple has used a complex web of offshore
entities, including two Irish subsidiaries which it claims are
not tax-resident anywhere, to avoid paying billions of dollars
in U.S.
- The government last night gave nursing unions sight of
draft legislation that would allow it to reduce unilaterally the
earnings of staff in the public service in a final bid to
encourage them to sign up a negotiated agreement to reduce the
public service pay bill
- Local communities are to be asked to contribute up to half
the cost of repairs to their roads, as part of a state-wide
scheme being promoted by the government
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Apple has been accused by two of America's most senior
politicians of using Ireland to help cut its global tax bill
almost to zero
- The mortgage slowed dramatically in the first three months
of the year
- U.S. Investor Kennedy Wilson has been named as the
preferred bidder to buy a 300 million euro portfolio of Irish
commercial property being sold by creditors of the former
Treasury Holdings
