THE IRISH TIMES

- Apple has used a complex web of offshore entities, including two Irish subsidiaries which it claims are not tax-resident anywhere, to avoid paying billions of dollars in U.S.

- The government last night gave nursing unions sight of draft legislation that would allow it to reduce unilaterally the earnings of staff in the public service in a final bid to encourage them to sign up a negotiated agreement to reduce the public service pay bill

- Local communities are to be asked to contribute up to half the cost of repairs to their roads, as part of a state-wide scheme being promoted by the government

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Apple has been accused by two of America's most senior politicians of using Ireland to help cut its global tax bill almost to zero

- The mortgage slowed dramatically in the first three months of the year

- U.S. Investor Kennedy Wilson has been named as the preferred bidder to buy a 300 million euro portfolio of Irish commercial property being sold by creditors of the former Treasury Holdings

