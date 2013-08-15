These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Irish doctors will be allowed to prescribe medicinal cannabis under regulations likely to be introduced this year

- Regional airline Aer Arann has signalled that it is considering laying staff off if its pilots go ahead with a threatened strike next week

- Insurer Irish Life has re-entered the commercial property investment market after eight years, buying a rented office building for 15.5 million euros

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Ryanair has sacked with immediate effect one of its longest serving pilots after his appearance in a Channel 4 documentary on Monday that questioned the airline's safety and fuel policy

- Aer Arann has told its 350 staff their jobs are under threat as its pilots remain on course to strike next week amid rising tensions at the airline

- Profits slumped at Tesco's mobile business in Ireland last year despite a sales slump

IRISH EXAMINER

- The Irish health service has lost dozens of laptops, USB sticks and smartphones with sensitive unencrypted files have been stolen or lost since senior officials said the problem had been solved.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .