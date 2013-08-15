These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Irish doctors will be allowed to prescribe medicinal
cannabis under regulations likely to be introduced this year
- Regional airline Aer Arann has signalled that it is
considering laying staff off if its pilots go ahead with a
threatened strike next week
- Insurer Irish Life has re-entered the commercial property
investment market after eight years, buying a rented office
building for 15.5 million euros
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Ryanair has sacked with immediate effect one of
its longest serving pilots after his appearance in a Channel 4
documentary on Monday that questioned the airline's safety and
fuel policy
- Aer Arann has told its 350 staff their jobs are under
threat as its pilots remain on course to strike next week amid
rising tensions at the airline
- Profits slumped at Tesco's mobile business in Ireland last
year despite a sales slump
IRISH EXAMINER
- The Irish health service has lost dozens of laptops, USB
sticks and smartphones with sensitive unencrypted files have
been stolen or lost since senior officials said the problem had
been solved.
