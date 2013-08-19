These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness
has criticised unionist politicians for failing to condemn
attacks on police officers in Belfast in recent weeks
- Ryanair is to seek shareholder approval for a new
share option scheme at the company AGM next month
- Minister for state for planning has put her weight behind
proposals for a levy on vacant development sites to end city
centre land hoarding
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Parents of college-going children are facing a double
whammy of a possible cut to the student grant on top of the 750
euro rise in college registration fees planned over the next
three years
- More than 5,000 jobs have been filled in the public
service over the past three years despite a recruitment ban
- The Consumer Association has expressed concerns about a
government-backed review of the regulation of bank charges amid
fears fees could be hiked at will
IRISH EXAMINER
- The state pension must be reduced, capped, and means
tested or else the PRSI tax rate will have to be nearly doubled
to tackle the growing deficit within the next 50 years, a
pensions expert has warned
