THE IRISH TIMES

- The first termination of a pregnancy carried out under the provisions of new abortion legislation has taken place at the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street in Dublin

- The competition authority has raided the offices of four of the biggest industrial flooring contractors in the state as part of an investigation into allegations of price-fixing in the flooring fit-out of major industrial projects

- Four HMV stores are set to open in Ireland at the beginning of next month as the music retailer's new owner seeks to relaunch the brand

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The number of homeowners unable to pay their mortgages is continuing to rise, with close to 100,000 mortgage holders now three months or more behind on their payments

- Ryanair is set to have allegations about its safety record probed by a parliamentary committee - but also given a chance to publicly defend its position

- Complaints of serious assault, death threats and intimidation with Nazi graffiti were among what was described as "a surge" in reported incidents of racism this summer

IRISH EXAMINER

- The cost of health insurance has more than doubled since 2008, while the cost of education has jumped by 30 percent, public transport by 29 percent, electricity by 31 percent and gas by 27 percent

- Two Muslim women told to stop praying in a public park are to ask for a formal apology and a donation from the Dublin City Council and the security company involved

