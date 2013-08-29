These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
THE IRISH TIMES
- It could take regulators just months to force Ryanair
to sell most of its stake in Aer Lingus, a
number of experts argued following a ruling by UK mergers
watchdog that the holding should be cut to 5 percent
- Brian Cowen said in an interview that when he became prime
minister he did not believe the economy was in danger of
collapsing and accepts there were no plans in place for such an
eventuality
- Repak has dismissed its long-standing chief executive
following an inquiry by accountants Grant Thornton into alleged
financial irregularities at the industry funded recycling body
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- The lawyer of the Irish woman being held in a Peruvian
prison has said under new laws soon to take effect, she could be
released after two years if she pleaded guilty
- Lending to small businesses fell again in the second
quarter of the year
- A suspected hitman who accidentally shot himself in the
leg as he attempted to pull his gun out of his tracksuit bottoms
has been arrested
IRISH EXAMINER
- Economists have expressed surprise that in spite of the
drive to cut the state's pay bill, public sector wages rose
slightly more than private sector pay over the past year
