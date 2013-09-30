These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- The government is on course to win the referendum to scrap
the Seanad upper house of parliament on grounds that abolition
will save money, according to a new opinion poll by The Irish
Times and Ipsos MRBI.
- Another round of the marathon legal battle between the
family of bankrupt former billionaire Sean Quinn and state-owned
Irish Bank Resolution Corporation kicks off next month, with a
crucial application by the family to ring-fence all the assets
in the entire Quinn group.
- Recovery in house prices is fragile and prices could start
plummeting again in coming months if banks flood the market with
repossessed homes, a new report warns.
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Ireland's "best and brightest" are paying too much tax and
should be given some relief to stop the brain drain, Transport
Minister Leo Varadkar said.
- Google's Irish-based operation increased its
revenue in 2012 by almost a quarter to 15.5 billion euros,
according to accounts filed over the weekend.
- Property prices are stabilising in cities outside of
Dublin, with the market holding steady in Limerick, Clare and
Galway over the past three months.
IRISH EXAMINER
- Gold-plated severance pay packages amounting to nearly 5
million euros will be dispensed to senators - even before their
pensions kick in - if the electorate vote to abolish the Seanad.
