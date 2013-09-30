These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The government is on course to win the referendum to scrap the Seanad upper house of parliament on grounds that abolition will save money, according to a new opinion poll by The Irish Times and Ipsos MRBI.

- Another round of the marathon legal battle between the family of bankrupt former billionaire Sean Quinn and state-owned Irish Bank Resolution Corporation kicks off next month, with a crucial application by the family to ring-fence all the assets in the entire Quinn group.

- Recovery in house prices is fragile and prices could start plummeting again in coming months if banks flood the market with repossessed homes, a new report warns.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Ireland's "best and brightest" are paying too much tax and should be given some relief to stop the brain drain, Transport Minister Leo Varadkar said.

- Google's Irish-based operation increased its revenue in 2012 by almost a quarter to 15.5 billion euros, according to accounts filed over the weekend.

- Property prices are stabilising in cities outside of Dublin, with the market holding steady in Limerick, Clare and Galway over the past three months.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Gold-plated severance pay packages amounting to nearly 5 million euros will be dispensed to senators - even before their pensions kick in - if the electorate vote to abolish the Seanad.

