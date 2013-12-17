These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- European Central Bank president Mario Draghi has raised concerns about the health of Irish banks, urging "decisive" action on issues revealed by a recent balance-sheet assessments before European stress tests next year.

- Dublin City Council will be left with hundreds of millions in liabilities and will lose some 2 billion euros in assets following the transfer of its services to Irish Water next month, city manager Owen Keegan has told councillors.

- Shareholders in Independent News & Media have approved the group's 43 million euro capital raising at a meeting of shareholders in Dublin, in a move described by INM chief executive Vincent Crowley as "a key step" to ensuring the group's future.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The creation of a new Patient Safety Agency, being described as a patient champion, will be offered as the sweetener to the 666 million euro cuts in the HSE Service Plan.

- Many of Ireland's unemployed workers are "ill-equipped" to work in the sectors most likely to experience employment growth as the economy recovers, the National Competitiveness Council (NCC) has warned.

- There has been a sharp fall in the number of loans being taken out by members of credit unions.

IRISH EXAMINER

- In his televised address, the opposition Fianna Fail leader said the impact of the crisis is still being felt across the country with high unemployment, falling incomes, and reduced public services.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .