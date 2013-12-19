These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Irish member of parliament Michael Lowry has been charged with filing a false tax return and is facing up to five years in prison if found guilty

- U.S. pharmaceutical company Regeneron is planning to build a production plant in Limerick which will create 300 highly skilled jobs over the next three years

- The legal challenge by property investor Paddy McKillen aimed at preventing Irish Bank Resolution Corporation selling 246 million euros of his loans to the billionaire Barclay brothers has been fixed for hearing next march

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- A storm that battered the country with winds of 150 mph claimed the life of a young woman when a tree hit her car

- Fraud detectives are now investigating allegations that NAMA deliberately undervalued property loans

- Retailers are hoping a last-minute rush by shoppers to snap up Christmas gifts will shore up sales that are currently lagging behind the 2012 festive season

