These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- The National Treasury Management Agency has lowered the target of how much it will raise for the state this year to 8 billion euros following its success in raising 3.75 billion on Tuesday with a new 10-year syndicated bond issue

- Former President Mary McAleese has said the Catholic Church has been in denial over homosexuality for decades, particularly since "a very large number" of priests are gay

- Independent News & Media has said it was never able to determine who placed its former chief executive Gavin O'Reilly under surveillance in 2011, his final full year in charge, despite what the company called an "extensive investigation"

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The coalition has put the dreaded Universal Social Charge on the table as an option for a tax cut

- 20,000 people have applied to join the police even though just 300 jobs are on offer

- Claims caused by the latest period of bad weather, which has resulted in heavy flooding in coastal areas looks likely to run into the hundreds of millions of euros for the country's biggest property insurers, which include RSA, Aviva and FBD

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk .