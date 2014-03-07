These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- More than one in five payment protection policies in Ireland were mis-sold, a Central Bank review has found, with 11 leading financial institutions being told to repay 67.4 million euros to 77,000 customers.

- Detailed figures have emerged to illustrate how Apple has managed to pay almost no corporation tax for years on billions of dollars of revenue earned in other countries, using unlimited Irish entities.

- Plans for the 200 million euro expansion of Dublin port have been lodged

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- Plans to erect thousands of wind turbines across at least 40 windfarms in the midlands to export power to the UK have been shelved

- Mothers and babies are being put at risk in maternity units which are at breaking point as they struggle with a severe lack of midwives

- Ryanair will find out today if it's been successful in overturning an order by the UK's Competition Commission to sell most of its near-30pc stake in Aer Lingus .

