May 15 AccorHotels and the FCDE (Fonds
de Consolidation et de Développement des Entreprises) today
announce that they are in exclusive talks about acquiring 100%
of the latter’s minority interest in Groupe Noctis.
Laurent de Gourcuff, Groupe Noctis’ Chairman, CEO and majority
shareholder, established the company in 2008 and has since grown
it into a key player in the hospitality market covering three
segments, namely events, catering and entertainment. It has
almost 800 employees and a collection of exclusive venues in
Paris, wider France and abroad. It treats its French and
international customers to a choice of upscale and emblematic
venues (Monsieur Bleu, Loulou, Pavillons des Etangs, YOYO,
Château de Longchamp, Raspoutine, Castel, etc.), and organizes
over 3,000 events a year.
The FCDE invested €11 million in Noctis over 2013 and 2014, to
help it roll out its strategically important events business, in
particular through acquisitions, enabling it to grow into one of
the key groups in its market and build one of the most
remarkable asset portfolios in Paris. Over the past four years,
it has grown revenues by 250%.
It has signed agreements to open about 10 new venues including
Restaurant Girafe (Cité de l’Architecture et du Patrimoine,
Paris 16), Electric (Porte de Versailles, Paris 16), Compagnie
1837 (Saint Lazare train station, Paris 9), the rooftop
restaurant at 52 Champs-Elysées (Paris 8). These projects will
cement the group’s position in the hospitality market and rank
it among the leading entertainment companies in Paris.
By investing in a top-tier Paris-based events, catering and
entertainment specialist, AccorHotels is cementing its
leadership in the City of Lights, a prominent destination for
international and local customers seeking original and exclusive
venues.
Through this strategic partnership, Noctis will be able to tap
into AccorHotels’ unrivaled expertise in creating customer
experiences, nurturing loyalty and providing top-of-the-range
services with a personal touch for increasingly discerning
clients – in particular to address French and international
business clients’ requirements.
The operation under consideration will be submitted to employee
representatives for consultation
Laurent de Gourcuff, Groupe Noctis Chairman, CEO and founder:
“The fact that the FCDE invested in our equity encouraged our
business and financial partners, helped us transform our
governance, added a more professional edge to our group’s
management and opened the door to bank financing. The FCDE has
been a very valuable partner for an entrepreneur such as myself,
and has played a pivotal role in our development strategy’s
success.
Now we’re starting a new, decisive chapter in our story, with
AccorHotels’ investment in our equity. It’s the best partner to
team up with to push ahead with our bold development plans, and
we’ll be able to share a leading group’s expertise in serving
upscale customers and extract synergies with their various
business lines. We are very proud to be associated with
AccorHotels, which, under the leadership of its President and
CEO Sébastien Bazin, is pursuing a bold, demanding and ambitious
strategy.”
Amélie Brossier, Member of the Board, CDG (the FCDE’s
management company): “The market is consolidating and is
increasingly dominated by a handful of strong players, and
public authorities have kick-started several large-scale
projects to promote Paris on the international scene. Laurent
and his team have been rolling out their strategic vision to
build Groupe Noctis in the midst of those trends and shown that
they have sharp flair when it comes to spotting new, trendy
celebration venues. The fact that we are signing this
partnership agreement with AccorHotels today shows that this
strategic vision, which the FCDE has been supporting since 2013,
is the right one.”
Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO, AccorHotels: “We’re very
excited about teaming up with Groupe Noctis, which has come to
rank among the leaders in a fiercely competitive environment in
only a few years. It’s more than an enviable address book:
Laurent de Gourcuff and his teams have built a portfolio of
distinctive venues with strong characters that are promoting
Paris on the international scene. This alliance blends naturally
into our plans to transform and boost AccorHotels with a view to
catering to increasingly discerning customers’ wants and needs
beyond the travel universe. Its expertise and ours complement
each other, and pooling our assets will put us in a position to
tap into growth opportunities and synergies in France and
beyond.”
About Groupe Noctis
Groupe Noctis has almost 800 employees and has emerged as a key
player in France’s events, hospitality and entertainment sector.
We have developed our business around a three-pronged approach:
marketing our reception venues, providing high-end catering
services in one-of-a-kind settings, and providing party venues.
These complementary angles enable us to extract synergies
between venues and pool our savoir-faire.
Our growth and development strategy is more focused than ever
before on acquiring or creating new emblematic venues,
developing our most appealing brands internationally, and
expanding our top-of-the-range, all-round catering business.
About the FCDE
The FCDE (Fonds de Consolidation et de Développement des
Entreprises) supplies human resources and financing to spur
transformation in high-potential businesses. It manages a €400
million budget from France’s most prominent financial
institutions (bpifrance, banks and insurers). The FCDE is
managed by Consolidation & Développement Gestion, an independent
management company accredited by the AMF, the French financial
markets authority.
About AccorHotels
The AccorHotels Group is a global leader in travel and
lifestyle, and a pioneer in digital technology, offering unique
experiences in more than 4,100 hotels, resorts and residences,
and in more than 3,000 outstanding private residences worldwide.
With its dual expertise as an investor and operator, through its
HotelInvest and HotelServices divisions, AccorHotels operates in
95 countries. Its portfolio includes internationally renowned
luxury brands such as Raffles, Sofitel Legend, SO Sofitel,
Sofitel, Fairmont, onefinestay, MGallery by Sofitel, Pullman and
Swissôtel, the mid-range boutique hotel brands 25hours, Novotel,
Mercure, Mama Shelter and Adagio, and very popular budget brands
such as JO&JOE, ibis, ibis Styles oribis budget, as well as the
regional brands Grand Mercure, The Sebel andhotelF1. AccorHotels
provides innovative services to travelers, throughout their
entire journey, notably through the recent acquisition of John
Paul, the leading concierge service worldwide.
Boasting an unrivalled range of brands and a rich history dating
back some five decades, AccorHotels has a global team of more
than 250,000 committed women and men investing all their energy
into making “Feel Welcome” resonate as the finest hotel promise.
Guests have access to one of the world’s most attractive hotel
loyalty programs - Le Club AccorHotels.
(Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1
4949 5452)