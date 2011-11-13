LONDON Nov 13
The Sunday Telegraph
L&G FACES 200 MLN STG BID BATTLE FOR COFUNDS
British insurer Legal & General has made an offer
approach for funds supermarket Cofunds that could value the
business at up to 200 million pounds ($322 million), but could
be usurped by private equity house Bridgepoint.
INVESTORS DEMAND LLOYDS ANSWERS
Major institutional shareholders are concerned by the lack
of information from Lloyds Banking Group since chief
executive Antonio Horta-Osorio left on medical advice two weeks
ago.
EVOLUTION TO AXE 140 BROKING STAFF
Up to 140 of broker Evolution Group's staff of 190
are set to be made redundant before Christmas in a wave of
cost-cutting. The company is in the final stages of a takeover
by Investec.
SOVEREIGN ASSET LINES UP OFFERS
Sovereign Capital is understood to have received at least
three expressions of interest for the National Fostering Agency,
Britain's second largest fostering agency, which it owns and has
put up for sale. The potential bids value the agency at around
135 million pounds.
The Sunday Times
NUCLEAR FUEL MAKER SET TO JOIN THE STOCK MARKET
Shareholders in Urenco are considering a stock market float
of the British nuclear fuel maker. Dutch shareholders have begun
a beauty parade of investment banks to advise on the future of
their stake.
($1 = 0.622 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)