LONDON Dec 9 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
Sunday Telegraph
DIAGEO HELD TALKS ON BUYING U.S. RIVAL BEAM
Drinks group Diageo Plc has held talks with Japanese
brewer Suntory about a joint acquisition of bourbon whiskey
maker Beam for more than $10 billion.
BoE LAUNCHES 1 BLN STG BANKNOTE CONTRACT
The Bank of England has put production of all its bank notes out
to tender in a 14-year, 1 billion pound contract previously held
by De La Rue Plc.
TESCO MET WITH TATA AHEAD OF RENEWED INDIA PUSH
Tesco Plc Chief Executive Philip Clarke met with
members of the Tata family this weekend to begin to flesh out
plans for the retailer's push into India.
BARCLAYS HITS BACK IN SWAPS MIS-SELLING CASE
Barclays said in documents filed in the High Court that
residential care home operator Guardian Care Homes had
sufficient "market sophistication" to understand the interest
rate swap product it was sold.
Sunday Times
BRANSON READY TO OFFLOAD AIRLINE TO DELTA AND AIR FRANCE IN DAYS
A deal in which American airline Delta could purchase
Singapore Airlines' 49 percent stake in British
carrier Virgin Atlantic, and where Air France-KLM
buys up most of Virgin founder Richard Branson's 51
percent stake, could be finalised early next week.
BETFAIR BEGIN 20 MLN STG COST-CUTTING DRIVE
Betfair Chief Executive Breon Corcoran is expected to
announce plans to slash about 20 million pounds in costs at the
online gambling operator this week.
Independent on Sunday
BANKS PITCH FOR BROKER ROLE WITH NORTH SEA OIL EXPLORER
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are said to be among
the big names pitching for a key advisory role with British oil
explorer Cairn Energy.