The Sunday Telegraph
NEW ANGLO AMERICAN CEO SNATCHED FROM RIVAL
The head of global gold mining giant AngloGold Ashanti
is on the verge of being named as the new chief executive of
Anglo American, the FTSE 100 mining giant.
US ARMY JOINS BATTLE TO SAVE STRICKEN SHELL RIG
The U.S. Army has been called in to help with the battle to
salvage Royal Dutch Shell's stricken Kulluk Arctic
drilling rig, which has now been beached in environmentally
delicate waters for nearly a week.
WAR OVER 37 BILLION STG LATE PAYMENTS
The British government has given all businesses in the FTSE 350
one month to sign up to new rules on paying their suppliers
promptly or face being "named and shamed".
BALDERTON TO RAISE 250 MILLION STG
The London-based venture capital firm which has backed the likes
of Bebo, Betfair and Lovefilm is to raise a 250 million
pound ($401 million) fund to invest in technology-focused
companies.
UK DENTISTRY CHAIN SPARKS BID BATTLE
A quartet of financial investors is in the running to buy Oasis
Healthcare, the UK's second-largest private dental chain, for as
much as 160 million pounds.
U.S. CONSORTIUM LINES UP AUSTRALIAN TO RUN RBS BANK BRANCHES
The U.S. private equity consortium attempting to buy the 316
branches being sold by Royal Bank of Scotland is
expected to hand control of the business to the former chief
executive of one of Australia's largest banks if it wins the
bid.
SILVERFLEET SWOOPS FOR CIMBRIA DEAL
Private equity firm Silverfleet Capital is on the verge of
buying manufacturing company Cimbria for 137 million euros ($179
million).
The Sunday Times
BRITISH GAS BOSS SET TO GO IN POWER STRUGGLE
The boss of British Gas is set to leave amid rumours that he has
fallen out with the chief executive of Centrica, its
owner.
US VULTURE CIRCLES HMV AND DREAMS
An American private equity giant - Apollo - is plotting an
audacious double swoop on Britain's struggling high street, and
is close to a move on troubled music and DVD chain HMV
and bed retailer Dreams.
RBS PLEADS FOR MORE TIME TO SELL 316 BRANCHES
Royal Bank of Scotland is to beg Brussels for more time to sell
a network of 316 bank branches amid concerns over technology
problems and a 2 billion pound capital hole.
AIR TRAFFIC STAKE FOR SALE
British tour operators Thomas Cook and Tui have
kicked off the process to sell their stake in Nats, Britain's
air traffic controller.
The Independent on Sunday
NEW PEARSON CHIEF PULLS OUT OF MID-EAST BID
The new boss of Pearson has overturned his
predecessor's push to buy a prestigious Middle East-focused data
and news service as he puts his stamp on the Financial Times
owner.