LONDON, July 7 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times:
SINGAPORE PLOTS 4.5 BLN STG SWOOP ON LLOYDS
Singapore's giant sovereign wealth fund has made a
preliminary approach to the government about buying a 4.5
billion pound ($6.70 billion) stake in Lloyds Banking Group
.
STRIKE SET TO SHUT JAGUAR FACTORIES
Jaguar Land Rover's production lines could grind to a halt
within weeks after some workers voted for a strike.
TRACKSUIT KING JOINS RACE FOR FARHI
The retail tycoons Mike Ashley and John Hargreaves are among
a large field of suitors vying to buy Nicole Farhi out of
administration.
ITV EYES KILLING FROM BOOM IN NORDIC NOIR
ITV is weighing up a 90 million pound takeover of a
Scandinavian TV producer known for gritty "Nordic noir" dramas
and reality shows such as Babes on the Bus.
GREEN POWER BOSS PLOTS 60 MLN STG LISTING
Neil Eckert, who sold his carbon permits trading platform
Climate Exchange for 395 million pounds, plans to float a green
energy business in London.
BP FIGHTS TO HALT "BOGUS" GULF CLAIMS
BP will go to court tomorrow to try to overhaul a
landmark $7.8 billion compensation deal over an oil spill in the
Gulf of Mexico, citing a flood of "absurd and egregiously
inflated" payments that threaten to harm the company
irreparably.
NATIONWIDE RESCUE DEAL TO HIT PROFITS
Nationwide could wipe out as much as half of its profits
through attempts to plug a 2 billion pound hole in its balance
sheet.
BET PAYS OFF FOR KITCHENS BOSS
One of Britain's biggest washing machine and cooker
retailers, Appliances Online, is finalising plans for a stock
market flotation of more than 300 million pounds, delivering a
multi million-pound windfall for its founder.
Sunday Telegraph:
IMF TURNS BULLISH ON UK GROWTH
The International Monetary Fund is expected to raise its UK
growth forecast this week just months after claiming the British
economy was too weak to withstand the Chancellor's austerity
plans.
EASYJET INVESTORS TO BACK 7 BLN STG AIRBUS DEAL
A group of easyJet's largest institutional investors
are to support the airline's plans to buy $11 billion of new
Airbus planes at a crunch shareholder vote this week.
LORD DAVIES WORKS ON 10 BLN STG BID FOR GOVERNMENT'S STAKE
IN LLOYDS
Lord Davies, the former trade minister, is leading a deal to
buy up to half of the taxpayers's stake in Lloyds Banking Group.
OIL GIANTS PULL 160 STAFF FROM CRISIS-HIT EGYPT
Oil giants BP and BG Group have pulled 160 staff out
of Egypt after weeks of political turmoil and violent clashes.
EU PLOTS TRANSATLANTIC BANK REGULATOR
The European Union is to push for an agreement on banking
and financial services as a key part of this week's historic
trade talks with the U.S. which could see the introduction of an
American-European super-regulator.
BALFOUR BIDS FOR PHOENIX
Balfour Beatty is vying with the owner of
Northumbrian Water to buy Phoenix Group, the Northern Irish gas
distributor, for approximately 700 million pounds.
WH SMITH TESTS "LITTLE STORES" PLAN
WH Smith has begun a trial franchising of its brand to
independent newsagents in a bid to expand its network.
OSBORNE PUSHED ON ROAD AND RAIL DEALS
The UK insurance industry is to call on the government to
work with it more constructively to deliver billions of pounds
of infrastructure investment support for road and rail projects.
BANKS FEAR NEW LEVERAGE PROPOSAL
Proposals to reform British banking by the Parliamentary
Commission on Banking Standards will have a "profound" impact on
the industry, the Bankers' Association (BBA) has said in its
first detailed comments on the report.
Mail on Sunday:
ADVERTISING WATCHDOG: DON'T CASH IN ON ROYAL BABY
The advertising watchdog has fired a warning shot across the
bows of the industry as marketers prepare to cash in on the
birth of the Duchess of Cambridge's baby.
REFRESHED BRITVIC WILL RETHINK DEAL
Soft drink group Britvic will want to renegotiate a
merger with rival AG Barr if, as expected, competition
authorities give the deal the green light later this month.