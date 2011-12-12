Dec 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- A curious pattern has emerged through Canada's recession and rocky recovery: Employment levels have surged among older women. Virtually all the increases through and since the recession have been among workers aged 55 or older, particularly women.

-- As Waterfront Toronto embarks on public consultations as part of Mayor Rob Ford's bid to accelerate Port Lands redevelopment, a senior Ontario cabinet minister Glen Murray has attacked the change in direction, warning that the city risks repeating previous lakeside debacles in its bid to generate cash from land sales.

BUSINESS:

-- Canada Post senior vice-president Mary Traversy sounds slightly plaintive when she urges Canadians to continue the "timeless holiday ritual" of mailing holiday cards.

"Taking the time to send a card still is considered the best way to show you care," says Traversy, who runs the post office's traditional mail business. But there will come a day soon when most of us do not send Christmas cards, letters or anything else through the mail. The letter business is dying a slow death, in Canada and around the world.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Former Parti Québécois Cabinet minister Daniel Paillé has been elected the new leader of the Bloc Québécois.

"We have work to do," he said in his victory speech in French. "But that work is exceptional. Imagine, we have a unique chance, as a people, to build our country. I believe this."

FINANCIAL POST:

-- Canada's government must migrate its multibillion-dollar computing hardware to the cloud, the country's largest technology industry group warns, or risk becoming "technologically incapacitated."

Ottawa spends between C$2 billion and C$5 billion on technology each year, various estimates say. The creation of a new federal department called Shared Services Canada - which has amassed more than 5,000 staff since its formation in August - aims to reduce that figure, though Dave MacDonald says Ottawa should think bigger.

-- Online spending remained strong in early December, a period that usually marks a lull in the U.S. holiday shopping frenzy, comScore said on Sunday. For the week ending Dec. 9, U.S. consumers spent $5.9 billion online, up 15 percent from the same period a year earlier, said comScore, which tracks Internet activity.