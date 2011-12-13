Dec 13 The following are the top stories
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- With the spotlight on Attawapiskat, remote first nations
across the country are now trying to turn the world's eyes to
miserable conditions on their own reserves. Television footage
of people living in tents and plywood shacks brought national
and international attention to the Ontario community of 1,700
near the shores of James Bay.
-- A requirement for new Canadians to show their faces while
taking the oath of citizenship puts the federal government on
one side of a simmering debate over how far the state should go
to accommodate minorities. Citizenship and Immigration Minister
Jason Kenney announced Monday that Muslim women who wear burkas
or niqabs must remove the garments when they are becoming
citizens.
BUSINESS:
-- The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan was preparing to shake
up the board of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and replace
long-time chairman Larry Tanenbaum after the apparent failure of
takeover talks in late November with two of Canada's largest
communications companies. The giant pension fund, which owns 80
percent of MLSE and put the stake up for sale earlier this year,
became frustrated that negotiations between potential buyers
Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc and
Tanenbaum had reached an impasse. So Teachers' opted to proceed
with what one insider called "the other plan."
-- International mining giant Rio Tinto has
been successful in its arbitration challenge against certain
provisions of a poison pill defence adopted by Ivanhoe Mines Ltd
aimed at preventing an unwanted takeover.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Give Citizenship and Immigration Minister Jason Kenney
credit for at least this much: On Monday, when he announced that
the citizenship oath must now be taken with an uncovered face,
he did not pretend that it was just another policy change.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- Could 2012 mark the return of the Canadian energy
mega-deal? With share prices super-depressed amid global
financial instability, large Canadian household names could
disappear next year as international players, from Asian
national oil companies to oil majors, bulk up on cheap - and for
the most part very profitable - Canadian deposits.
-- It isn't quite the death of the individual life insurance
policy, but lacklustre returns for the companies that sell the
policies is causing some of them to get out of the business. Sun
Life Financial Inc, one of Canada's largest life
insurance companies, became the latest on Monday, opting to
pursue a strategy that doesn't involve the sale of new
individual life insurance policies and variable annuities in the
United States.