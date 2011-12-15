Dec 15 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Conservative MPs are proposing a fundamental change to
Canada's reserve system, advocating legislation that would allow
natives to own private property within the communal land of
reserves.
BUSINESS:
-- Growth in sales of B.C. spruce, pine and fir to China has
almost completely stalled, as a slowing real estate market there
has led to excess inventories of Canadian lumber. According to
Statistics Canada data compiled by BC Stats, October was the
sixth-biggest sales month for B.C. foresters in China but, at
$89-million, the figure was only 8 per cent higher than a year
ago. While shipments remain near an all-time peak, growth may
not re-emerge until spring.
-- Less than a year after Ottawa forced the banking sector
to cut back on risky mortgage lending, the head of one of
Canada's biggest banks says the federal government should go
even further. Ed Clark, the chief executive officer of
Toronto-Dominion Bank, said in an interview that he
believes Ottawa could tighten the rules on housing loans more
than it already has, without hurting the economy or putting the
housing market at risk.
NATIONAL POST:
-- The Gaddafi family owns a $1.6-million penthouse
apartment in downtown Toronto that has apparently gone unnoticed
by the Canadian and Libyan governments, the National Post has
learned.
-- The Manitoba government is wooing the world's
second-largest economy in an effort to save the Port of
Churchill on Hudson Bay in northern Manitoba. The consul general
from the Chinese consulate in Toronto as well as his wife, and
another consular official toured the port and the town of
Churchill on Tuesday, showing interest in possibly investing to
help keep the port alive.
FINANCIAL POST:
-- A dismal week so far on the Toronto Stock Exchange is
proof Canada's resource strength is also its chief
vulnerability. A drubbing of commodity prices has produced three
straight days of triple-digit losses in Canadian equities, while
the same forces have economists cutting their growth forecasts
for the coming year.