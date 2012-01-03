Jan 03 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Officers hired by the Toronto police service who start
this year will notice a change to one of the most lucrative
benefits offered to police in the city. The maximum payout for
sick days banked during a career will be capped for new officers
at six months salary upon retirement after 25 years or more of
service. Officers already on the payroll are still eligible to
collect up to nine months salary if they serve at least 35 years
before retiring.
BUSINESS:
-- Private mergers and acquisitions will be driven by the
unlikeliest of sources in 2012: public governments. That's the
prediction from Torys LLP as noted in the law firm's latest
annual report on M&A trends.
NATIONAL POST:
-- When in court in Cayuga, Ontario, two days before
Christmas, a young native was sentenced to less than two years
in prison for the near-fatal beating of builder Sam Gualtieri,
something called the Gladue decision was cited by the judge. It
mitigated the sentence given to the young man, a 22-year-old
named Richard Smoke, who was convicted of an aggravated assault
the judge described as "just a notch below culpable homicide."
FINANCIAL POST:
-- Under intense pressure from a group of shareholders,
Research in Motion Ltd is preparing to unveil a
corporate shakeup at the beleaguered BlackBerry maker that could
see co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie relinquish
their titles as co-chairmen of the board, according to sources.
Barbara Stymiest, an independent director who joined RIM's
board in 2007, is believed to be the leading candidate to
replace Balsillie and Lazaridis as chair, sources familiar with
events said.