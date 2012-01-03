Jan 03 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Officers hired by the Toronto police service who start this year will notice a change to one of the most lucrative benefits offered to police in the city. The maximum payout for sick days banked during a career will be capped for new officers at six months salary upon retirement after 25 years or more of service. Officers already on the payroll are still eligible to collect up to nine months salary if they serve at least 35 years before retiring.

BUSINESS:

-- Private mergers and acquisitions will be driven by the unlikeliest of sources in 2012: public governments. That's the prediction from Torys LLP as noted in the law firm's latest annual report on M&A trends.

NATIONAL POST:

-- When in court in Cayuga, Ontario, two days before Christmas, a young native was sentenced to less than two years in prison for the near-fatal beating of builder Sam Gualtieri, something called the Gladue decision was cited by the judge. It mitigated the sentence given to the young man, a 22-year-old named Richard Smoke, who was convicted of an aggravated assault the judge described as "just a notch below culpable homicide."

FINANCIAL POST:

-- Under intense pressure from a group of shareholders, Research in Motion Ltd is preparing to unveil a corporate shakeup at the beleaguered BlackBerry maker that could see co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie relinquish their titles as co-chairmen of the board, according to sources.

Barbara Stymiest, an independent director who joined RIM's board in 2007, is believed to be the leading candidate to replace Balsillie and Lazaridis as chair, sources familiar with events said.