Jan 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- B.C. Finance Minister Kevin Falcon is ruling out tax hikes and cuts to health and education as he tries to find money to begin repaying Ottawa $1.6-billion in HST transition funding over five years.

Reports in business section:

-- Canadian governments are bracing for major changes to banking rules in the U.S. that would make it more difficult and expensive for them to borrow money, at a time when many need greater access to international investors to finance their debts.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The Harper government is already chopping expenditures deeper and quicker than initially planned as it prepares to deliver an austerity budget, according to a new report from Parliament's spending watchdog.

-- A Rwandan man scheduled be deported Thursday to his native Rwanda to stand trial for inciting the 1994 genocide there may have received a reprieve.

The United Nations' Committee Against Torture has asked the Canadian government to put Léon Mugesera's deportation on hold until it can investigate his claims he faces torture if returned.

Reports in Financial Post section:

--Criticism of the proposed Northern Gateway pipeline continued for a second day Wednesday as local environmentalists and concerned citizens warned about the dangers of navigating British Columbia's rugged coast, the difficulties of cleaning up a spill in hard-to-reach forests, and the unacceptable costs of damaging one of the world's most prized ecosystems.